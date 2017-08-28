Around the NFL

Adolphus Washington acquitted of weapons charge

Published: Aug 28, 2017 at 11:04 AM

Buffalo Bills defensive end Adolphus Washington was found not guilty of a misdemeanor weapons charge on Monday, according to Hamilton County (Ohio) Court records.

Ohio Judge Jackie Ginocchio found Washington not guilty in the non-jury trial stemming from his July 11 arrest on a concealed weapons charge in Sharonville, Ohio.

Per the arrest and investigation report, Washington was at Splash Cincinnati Water Park as police officers were clearing out a crowd in a lot. Washington "reached for and displayed a gun while sitting inside his vehicle; just feet away from officers. [Washington] did not inform officers beforehand."

Lt. Keith Schoonover of the Sharonville Police Department told NFL.com that Washington has a valid concealed carry weapon permit in the state of Ohio. The charge is a violation of a subsection of the state law, according to Schoonover.

"He wasn't arrested for having the gun, it was how he handled the situation," Schoonover told NFL.com. Schoonover added that Washington cooperated with the officers at the scene.

As a rookie with the Bills last season, the former third-round pick recorded 2.5 sacks in 15 games played, including 11 starts. He was suspended from his final collegiate game at Ohio State -- the 2016 Fiesta Bowl against Notre Dame -- following a citation for solicitation.

Washington played primarily with the first-team defense this week against the Baltimore Ravens.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Benched Rams RB Cam Akers subject of trade talks

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers once again is the subject of trade talks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Will Akers be moved this time?
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Sept. 18

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Broncos' Sean Payton aims to fix 'slow' communication issues on offense: 'If we need to wristband it, we will'

Following Denver's collapse against the Commanders in Week 2, Sean Payton referred to some "slow" communication issues on the Broncos' offense and referred to having QB Russell Wilson wear a wristband for a smoother operation.
news

Brian Daboll on Giants' dramatic comeback win over Cardinals: 'It's about the will of the player' 

The Giants' offense scored four second-half touchdowns, the defense shut Arizona out in the fourth quarter, and ﻿Graham Gano﻿ connected on a 34-yard FG with 19 seconds remaining for a miraculous 31-28 comeback win.
news

Buccaneers LB Shaquil Barrett dedicates pick-six in win over Bears to late daughter

Shaquil Barrett﻿ sealed Sunday's 27-17 win over the Bears with a 4-yard pick-six on a screen pass. The phenomenal read from Barrett iced the victory, but the LB's mind, in that moment, was elsewhere.
news

'Stud' rookie Puka Nacua sets record with 15-catch performance in Rams' loss to 49ers

Rams receiver Puka Nacua has sprinted out of the gate, catching a league-high 25 passes for 266 yards in the first two weeks of the season. In Sunday's 30-23 loss to the 49ers, the rookie went for 15 catches on 20 targets for 147 yards.
news

Cowboys show they're 'best defense in the world' in blowout of Jets

The Cowboys squelched any ray of sunlight the Jets thought they'd get in a "new" Zach Wilson this season in Sunday's 30-10 victory. Afterward, defensive end Demarcus Lawrence declared Dallas the "best defense in the world."
news

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill: Patriots fans are some of 'worst fans' in NFL

Following Sunday night's 24-17 victory over the New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill reveled in the road win by taunting the home fans by waving goodbye. Then, he called them "some of the worst fans in the NFL."
news

QB Zach Wilson after three-INT showing in Jets' loss: 'I need to be better'

Zach Wilson took over the starting reins for Gang Green on Sunday and threw three interceptions while getting sacked thrice in a 30-10 defeat to the host Dallas Cowboys. Still, Wilson and his head coach found positives in his performance, which was hardly the only factor in the Jets' lopsided loss.
news

Brandon Staley: 'Convenient storyline' to say Chargers' 0-2 start linked to playoff loss to Jaguars

The Los Angeles Chargers lost another heartbreaker, this time falling in OT to the Titans. Brandon Staley bristled at the notion his team's loss to the Jaguars in the playoffs has anything to do with this year's 0-2 start.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow tweaks calf in Week 2 loss to Ravens

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback ﻿Joe Burrow﻿ aggravated a calf injury he suffered in training camp during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. 
news

2023 NFL season, Week 2: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 2 action. 