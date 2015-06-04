Additional owners meeting on L.A. set for August 11

During last month's Spring League Meeting, NFL executive Eric Grubman, the man in charge of handling potential relocation to Los Angeles, indicated that another meeting would be necessary to discuss the situation.
We now know when that added owners meeting will take place.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that the NFL has set an additional owners meeting for Aug. 11 to discuss the L.A. topic. It will take place in Chicago, per a league source.
Per Rapoport, no major news is expected out of the meeting. The conference will be used as a timeline and process update, focused on the progress of home markets (Oakland, San Diego, St. Louis) to keep their teams.
The NFL believes there needed to be an update between May and October owners meetings, given the interest in moving to the second-largest market in the U.S.
Rams owner Stan Kroenke plans to build an NFL stadium in Inglewood, Calif., while the San Diego Chargers and Oakland Raiders have joined forces on a project in Carson.
Momentum is building toward a team returning to the L.A. market in 2016. The additional meeting will help that process along.
