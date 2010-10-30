Addai doubtful, Brown questionable as Colts ready for Texans

It appears that Peyton Manning and the Indianapolis Colts will return from their bye without running back Joseph Addai.
The fifth-year back injured his shoulder in Indianapolis' Week 6 win over the Washington Redskins. NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora reported last week that Addai received a second opinion on the injury and was expected to miss several weeks.
Addai had been on the way to his finest season since 2007. In six games, Addai has 93 carries for 406 yards (4.4 average) with three touchdowns.
Donald Brown, Addai's backup, practiced in full on Saturday and is listed as questionable. Brown has missed the past three games with a hamstring issue. The 4-2 Colts also have running back Mike Hart on their roster.
WR Reggie Wayne (hamstring) was limited in practice on Saturday and is listed as questionable. WR Austin Collie (hand), WR Pierre Garcon (hamstring), WR Anthony Gonzalez (ankle), CB Jacob Lacey (foot), and CB Jerraud Powers (foot) are all listed as questionable as well.
For the 4-2 Texans, DT Earl Mitchell (ankle) and DE Jesse Nading (knee) did not practice and are listed as doubtful. G Mike Brisiel (knee) is questionable.