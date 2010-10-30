Addai doubtful, Brown questionable as Colts ready for Texans

Published: Oct 30, 2010 at 08:21 AM

It appears that Peyton Manning and the Indianapolis Colts will return from their bye without running back Joseph Addai.

Addai didn't practice on Saturday and is listed as doubtful on the Colts' official injury report ahead of Monday's night matchup against the Houston Texans.

The fifth-year back injured his shoulder in Indianapolis' Week 6 win over the Washington Redskins. NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora reported last week that Addai received a second opinion on the injury and was expected to miss several weeks.

Addai had been on the way to his finest season since 2007. In six games, Addai has 93 carries for 406 yards (4.4 average) with three touchdowns.

Donald Brown, Addai's backup, practiced in full on Saturday and is listed as questionable. Brown has missed the past three games with a hamstring issue. The 4-2 Colts also have running back Mike Hart on their roster.

The Colts are dealing with an assortment of injuries, particularly to their skill players.

WR Reggie Wayne (hamstring) was limited in practice on Saturday and is listed as questionable. WR Austin Collie (hand), WR Pierre Garcon (hamstring), WR Anthony Gonzalez (ankle), CB Jacob Lacey (foot), and CB Jerraud Powers (foot) are all listed as questionable as well.

LB Kavell Conner (foot), DT Antonio Johnson (knee), and S Bob Sanders (biceps) will not play.

For the 4-2 Texans, DT Earl Mitchell (ankle) and DE Jesse Nading (knee) did not practice and are listed as doubtful. G Mike Brisiel (knee) is questionable.

