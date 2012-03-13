Adams: Titans to meet with Peyton Manning, expect quick move

Published: Mar 13, 2012 at 02:06 PM

The Tennessee Titans will meet with free-agent quarterback Peyton Manning, owner Bud Adams confirmed Tuesday night, hours after a league source told NFL Network about the get-together.

Adams told WSMV-TV that the Titans' contingent will fly out of Nashville on Wednesday and spend the day with Manning, a meeting apparently delayed by complications in finding a co-pilot for the owner's private plane. Adams told the TV station he believes Manning really is interested in the Titans' offer, and he expects a quick decision from the four-time NFL MVP.

Brooks: Hitting pause on Peyton

Bucky Brooks provides three compelling arguments why Peyton Manning suitors really should proceed with caution. More ...

"I think he's ... wanting to sign up with somebody pretty quickly," Adams said by telephone from his Houston home.

Titans head coach Mike Munchak and executive senior vice president and COO Mike Reinfeldt left the Titans' team facility Wednesday followed by general manager Ruston Webster, NFL Network's Steve Cyphers reported. Adams' private jet was scheduled to depart for Atlanta soon thereafter, according to Cyphers. The plane was redirected to Raleigh, N.C. Manning has been spending his time recently working out at nearby Duke University.

Manning has visited with the Denver Broncos, Arizona Cardinals and Miami Dolphins after being released by the Indianapolis Colts last week.

Where Wednesday's meeting will take place remains a secret, though a private plane with a Titans emblem on the tail arrived in Nashville on Tuesday afternoon with a flight plan projecting it to arrive in Raleigh-Durham a couple hours later. The plane was towed behind a hangar, and the flight plan was scrapped for the night.

NFL Network's Albert Breer reported earlier Tuesday that the Titans are confident in Munchak's ability to recruit -- the coach was a major reason why quarterback Matt Hasselbeck landed in Nashville last year.

Munchak left the Titans' facility at 7:50 p.m. Tuesday wearing a sports coat. He waved to reporters but didn't stop to talk.

In the event they sign Manning, the Titans would prefer to keep 2011 first-round draft pick Jake Locker, team sources told Breer. Hasselbeck almost certainly would be traded or released.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Vikings agree to terms with former Chiefs CB Bashaud Breeland

The Vikings have been shopping for CBs from the free-agent bin all offseason. Their latest acquisition might prove to be a bargain. Minnesota has agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $4 million with Bashaud Breeland, Mike Garafolo reports.
news

Titans signing former world champion wrestler Adam Coon to play OL

The Titans have agreed to terms with wrestler Adam Coon, who missed out on qualifying for the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Tom Pelissero reports. The 26-year old, attempting to play football for the first time since he graduated high school in 2013, will work with Tennessee's OL.
news

Next Gen Stats' top 10 coverage players in 2020: 49ers LB Fred Warner crashes DB-heavy rankings

Nick Shook uses Next Gen Stats to rank the top 10 coverage players of the 2020 NFL season. 49ers linebacker Fred Warner earns a spot on a list dominated by defensive backs.
news

Multiple assistant coaches to lose Tier 1 status unless they receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine 

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Friday the latest developments regarding the NFL's ruling in relation to assistant coaches who refuse to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW