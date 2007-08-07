Adams Q&A: Happy to be a Buccaneer

(Draftees from the 2007 NFL Draft sat down for a couple minutes and shared their thoughts and feelings about being picked. This entry comes from Clemson defensive end Gaines Adams, selected No. 4 by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.)
Q:You've got to be excited to be working with Bucs defensive coordinator Monte Kiffin.
A: Most definitely. Coach Kiffin is a great guy. We had great times together. I'm glad to be a Buccaneer and go play for him.
Q:And your thoughts about playing for coach (Jon) Gruden?
A: I love him, I love him to death. He's a good guy and you can't ask for a better coach than that.
Q:Are you happy to be staying in the Southeast?
A: Oh yeah, I'm glad, and I'm glad to be a Buccaneer. I grew up a Bucs fan, and I'm glad that my dream came true.
Q:Did you think the Bucs might pick you?
A: I just had to wait to see how everything played out. I was just waiting to hear my name called.
Q:What are you going to bring to the Bucs?
A: I'm going to be a hard worker, a dominant pass rusher and run stopper. I'm just going to dedicate myself to the team and to the city.
Q:You're fortunate to have Derrick Brooks and Simeon Rice on that defense to help you along.
A: Two great, phenomenal players. I'm just going to go in and try to learn from those guys and hopefully help the team as fast as I can. We're going to go down there and try to build a great defense.