Adams: 'Can't compare' Julian Edelman to Wes Welker

"I can't compare the two because Wes is -- he's something special," Broncos safety Mike Adams said Monday, per CSN New England. "He can jive up the ball and then speed out and have you off balance. Edelman, he doesn't do that. He's a one-speed guy. He doesn't have the same ability or the quickness that Wes has in the slot. I guess that is the main difference between them ... They're totally different players."