Adams: 'Can't compare' Julian Edelman to Wes Welker

Published: Jan 14, 2014 at 01:09 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Where would the Patriots be without Julian Edelman?

FedEx Air & Ground Players of Year

Peyton Manning set new NFL single-season records for passing yards (5,477) and touchdowns (55). Was it the best performance for a quarterback in 2013?

VOTE NOW

His 105 receptions on the season are more than New England's next two leading pass-catchers, Danny Amendola and Shane Vereen, combined. For an offense charged with replacing Wes Welker, Edelman's breakout campaign did the trick from a production standpoint, but at least one Denver defender says they aren't even close.

"I can't compare the two because Wes is -- he's something special," Broncos safety Mike Adams said Monday, per CSN New England. "He can jive up the ball and then speed out and have you off balance. Edelman, he doesn't do that. He's a one-speed guy. He doesn't have the same ability or the quickness that Wes has in the slot. I guess that is the main difference between them ... They're totally different players."

Welker -- aka Slot Ninja -- has 100 or more catches in five of his past seven campaigns; and he seamlessly shifted into the role of Peyton Manning's safety blanket this season in Denver, where the Patriots will play Sunday for a shot at the Super Bowl.

It was Amendola -- not Edelman -- who was seen as the primary beneficiary of Welker's exodus west, but our Making the Leap candidate has exceeded expectations. Edelman has seven-plus catches in nine games this season and led the NFL with 53 receptions over the last six weeks of the regular season.

All of this from a guy who once played quarterback at Kent State and called the transition to receiver "an emotional roller-coaster."

If New England leans on last week's blueprint, we're going to see much more of running back LeGarrette Blount than Edelman against Denver, but the fifth-year wide receiver is another example of an extremely well-coached Bill Belichick product.

The latest "Around The League Podcast" breaks down all four divisional-round games and looks ahead to a monster conference championship weekend.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jon Gruden: 'I felt like I died and woke up, and died again' in Raiders' wild win over Ravens

The Raiders thought they'd won. A touchdown was called, both benches emptied onto the field and fans started to exit. Then things really got crazy. Two turnovers later, Las Vegas claimed an overtime victory over Baltimore that neither team will soon forget.
news

NFL season, Week 1: What we learned from Raiders' win over Ravens on Monday night

The Lamar Jackson-led Ravens and Derek Carr's Raiders went back and forth at Allegiant Stadium, but an overtime touchdown toss from Carr to Zay Jones sent Las Vegas to a 33-27 win over Baltimore. 
news

Former 49ers, Saints linebacker Parys Haralson passes away at 37

Former 49ers and Saints linebacker Parys Haralson has passed away, the 49ers announced. He was 37. Haralson played seven years for San Francisco and later served as the team's director of player engagement for two. He also played two seasons with the Saints.
news

The First Read, Week 2: What Browns can learn from loss to Chiefs; plus, stock up/down, more

Are the Browns bound for greatness, despite collapsing against the Chiefs? Jeffri Chadiha explores that topic and more in his First Read ahead of Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW