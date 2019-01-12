Around the NFL

Adam Vinatieri's two misses typify tough day for Colts

Published: Jan 12, 2019 at 12:38 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Adam Vinatieri built a strong piece of his legacy on his ability to kick in the snow.

The shot of him clearing space to attempt a game-winning field goal in Foxborough in January 2002 immediately comes to mind. But with less snow on the ground Saturday, 17 years after his kick sent New England to the AFC Championship Game, Vinatieri couldn't find his footing.

Vinatieri's first miss on the final play of the first half swept away the small bit of momentum the Colts had built for themselves with a quick drive. Indianapolis appeared to have regained its ability to move the ball and was going to cut into the Kansas City Chiefs' 17-point lead with a field goal -- until Vinatieri's kick clanged off the left upright, sending snow flying off the side of it.

"Just didn't get very good footing," he said after the 31-13 loss to the Chiefs, per ESPN.com. "You need every point that you can in a playoff game, and that one we needed for sure. It's a momentum swing and needing those points going into half and (I) didn't come through for us."

The miss from 23 yards out -- the shortest of his career -- was disappointing, but not catastrophic. His second miss, though, exemplified the type of day it was for the Colts .

Still trailing 24-7 midway through the fourth, Andrew Luck engineered a 10-play, 87-yard drive that culminated in a 29-yard touchdown pass to T.Y. Hilton. For the first time since that drive just before half, the Colts showed some life.

Then, Vinatieri missed again, this time on an extra-point attempt that sliced wide right.

That was it for scoring for the Colts, who allowed Kansas City to respond with a nine-play, 56-yard touchdown drive that made the 11-point deficit an 18-point hole and sealed the victory for the Chiefs. Vinatieri, who is the NFL's all-time points leader and is set to be a free agent in March, spent it on the sideline, left only to wonder what went wrong.

The message from the Colts, from coach Frank Reich to tight end Eric Ebron, was the same: The Chiefs outplayed them. It was even true in the kicking game: Harrison Butker was a perfect 4 of 4 on PATs and 1 of 1 on field goals.

"We dug ourself a pretty good hole and we just couldn't work our way out of it," Vinatieri said.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Dolphins RB Phillip Lindsay tests positive for COVID-19; all three Miami RBs on reserve/COVID-19 list

Dolphins RB Phillip Lindsay joins his backfield mates on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Tom Pelissero reports. Lindsay tested positive for COVID-19. Miami currently doesn't have any running backs on the active roster.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Monday, Dec. 13

Kareem Hunt's recent return from injured reserve has encountered another interruption. The RB suffered an ankle injury in Cleveland's 24-22 win over Baltimore on Sunday, and Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Monday the team does not expect Hunt to play in Saturday's game against the Raiders.
news

Chargers HC Brandon Staley: 'You're witnessing something rare' with Justin Herbert

Justin Herbert made it look easy again in the Chargers' win over the Giants. As coach Brandon Staley reminded, that doesn't mean what the second-year QB doing is normal. "What you're witnessing is something special," Staley said.
news

Alvin Kamara carries Saints' offense in win over Jets as New Orleans snaps five-game losing streak

﻿Saints RB Alvin Kamara﻿ was not eased into the New Orleans offense after the dynamic running back returned from an injury-induced four-game absence.
news

George Kittle's big day spearheads overtime win over Bengals, puts 49ers in prime playoff position

The key element to the 49ers' win over the Bengals on Sunday was tight end ﻿George Kittle﻿, who caught 13 of 15 targets for 151 yards and a TD. Whenever ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ needed a big play, he looked Kittle's way.
news

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy appreciates La'el Collins getting ejected for defending QB Dak Prescott

The Cowboys' La'el Collins was ejected for defending his quarterback in Sunday's win over Washington, and coach Mike McCarthy appreciated sticking up for QB Dak Prescott. 
news

Tom Brady notches 700th career TD pass for walk-off overtime win against Bills

The storybook career of Tom Brady added a few more must-read chapters  - and noteworthy accolades -- on Sunday in a thrilling overtime win over the Bills.
news

Bills QB Josh Allen on injured foot: No 'big deal'

﻿Josh Allen﻿ and the Buffalo Bills dropped a second straight nail-biter on Sunday, but his left foot caused as much concern as his team's 33-27 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 
news

'Monday Night Football' preview: What to watch for in Rams-Cardinals

NFL.com's Michael Baca provides four things to watch in Monday night's showdown between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals.
news

Patrick Mahomes says Raiders meeting on Chiefs logo pregame provided 'a little more motivation'

The last thing ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ and the Chiefs needed entering a showdown with a division rivalry is more bullentin board material. The Raiders made the mistake of providing them with just that. 
news

Urban Meyer takes aim at internal leaks after Jaguars fall to Titans: 'That's nonsense, that's garbage'

Jacksonville was shut out at Tennessee, 20-0 -- its third 20-point defeat in four weeks and fifth straight loss overall. Much of the conversation afterward, however, was centered on reports of turbulence between Urban Meyer and the Jaguars.
news

Broncos take delay of game penalty to begin game vs. Lions in honor of Demaryius Thomas

Ahead of Sunday's kickoff against the Lions, the Denver Broncos paid tribute to a franchise great gone far too soon.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW