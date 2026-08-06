Adam Vinatieri gets his due as clutch kicker heads into Pro Football Hall of Fame

When Tom Brady thinks of clutch NFL players, the man considered by most to be the greatest quarterback to play the game begins his list with Adam Vinatieri.

“When you look up clutch in the dictionary, it should have your picture,” the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback wrote in a 2021 Instagram post wishing the 24-year veteran a happy retirement. “Honored to have played with the (greatest of all-time).”

Five years later, the kicker whose four Super Bowl rings rank as the most in league history at his position will take his place in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“Just to say you did it a long time and you did a pretty good job and you got to put an exclamation on a couple of games was a wonderful experience for me,” Vinatieri said.

Vinatieri got his call in his second year on the ballot and on Saturday will become just the third full-time placekicker to be inducted into the Hall, joining Jan Stenerud and Morten Andersen.

But Vinatieri’s career resume stands out above his peers.

He retired with all-time marks of 2,673 career points and 599 field goals. Only George Blanda (26 seasons) and Andersen (25) had longer NFL careers than Vinatieri.

The four-time Super Bowl champion stunned many when he left New England following the 2005 season -- after winning three of his rings and becoming the franchise’s career scoring leader after 10 seasons -- and landed with rival Indianapolis.

Vinatieri was far from done with inking his name in the record books.

At age 34, he began what would be a 14-year run in Indy during which he’d break the Colts’ career scoring mark as well as earn a fourth Super Bowl ring during his first season there in 2006.