Around the NFL

Adam Vinatieri, 47, wants to return for another season

Published: Apr 29, 2020 at 07:14 AM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

Adam Vinatieri's still kicking. At least, he hopes to still be kicking in the NFL during the 2020 season, his 25th campaign and 48th year of earthly existence.

The free-agent kicker told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Tuesday that he wants to return for a 25th season. However, the quarantine brought upon by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has slowed down his rehab following season-ending knee surgery. The future Hall of Famer is not sure he'll be fully healed by the start of the season.

Vinatieri, 47, is currently a free agent. For the last 14 years, he served as the kicker for the Indianapolis Colts. Over that span, he hit 336 of 394 field-goal attempts and 507 of 524 extra-point attempts, made one Pro Bowl (2014) and was named first-team All-Pro once (2014).

A member of the NFL 100 All-Time Team, Vinatieri looked like he was running out of time at points last season. The Colts kicker got off to a rough start in 2019, going 2-of-5 on extra points and 1-of-3 on field goals in the first two weeks. Vinatieri rebounded, but finished with a career-low 68 percent field goal percentage and 78.6 extra point percentage in 12 games played.

The Colts have also seemingly moved on without the greybeard. Indy still employs Chase McLaughlin, who kicked for three franchises last year, and also signed former Georgia kicker Rodrigo Blankenship as a UDFA this weekend.

It's unclear where Vinatieri will be kicking next year or if he will be at all. But after months of silence on the matter, it's now established that the most established placekicker in NFL history isn't ready to hang up his cleats just year.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf not present for mandatory minicamp

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Sehawks WR DK Metcalf is not present at minicamp on Tuesday as contract talks have not yet resulted in a new deal, per sources informed of the situation.

news

Colts LB Darius Leonard undergoes back surgery, expected to miss start of training camp

Colts star linebacker Darius Leonard underwent back surgery and is expected to miss the start of training camp next month.

news

Bears lose OTA practice session after violating CBA's live-contact rules

The Bears were docked Tuesday's OTA session for violating live-contact rules at a practice last month. The NFL and NFLPA monitor offseason workouts to ensure non-contact practices remain as such.

news

Bill Belichick remains mum on offensive plan: 'If you think we're gonna run the veer offense, no'

Try as they might, the New England media could not squeeze cogent responses out of Bill Belichick regarding his plans for the Patriots' 2022 offense. Beyond saying the plan is to "streamline" the offense, Belichick continued his hazy responses to questions about how the offense will run under the revamped offensive coaching staff.

news

Deebo Samuel attends 49ers mandatory minicamp after trade request, skipping OTAs

Deebo Samuel reported for duty Tuesday as the 49ers kick off Day 1 of mandatory minicamp after skipping voluntary OTAs.

news

Nick Sirianni 'noticing a big difference' in Jalen Hurts ahead of Eagles QB's third season

Questions have swirled around Philadelphia about whether Jalen Hurts is the long-term solution under center. Thus far, coach Nick Sirianni has liked what he's seen from the QB during offseason workouts.

news

Sean McVay 'would love' to have Odell Beckham Jr. back with Rams

The Rams signed Allen Robinson during free agency and traded Robert Woods to Tennessee but haven't closed the door on a reunion with Odell Beckham Jr. Coach Sean McVay recently reiterated his desire for OBJ to return to the Super Bowl champs.

news

D.J. Humphries: If you don't think Kyler Murray is the Cardinals' future, 'then you're a plum fool'

Outside of the Cardinals facility, Kyler Murray's status has been the subject of rumors and debate all offseason. But according to Murray's left tackle D.J. Humphries, the former No. 1 overall pick is undoubtedly the team's future.

news

12 NFL teams open mandatory minicamps Tuesday

Tuesday marks the beginning of mandatory minicamp for 12 NFL teams. The Lions, Packers, Colts, Raiders, Rams, Vikings, Patriots, Giants, Steelers, 49ers, Seahawks and Buccaneers kick off minicamp today.

news

Sean McVay on Aaron Donald's new contract: 'It's a big deal and he's earned it'

Rams coach Sean McVay was rightfully ecstatic upon learning the Rams officially retained their best player with a historic contract.

news

Rams restructure Aaron Donald contract to make him highest-paid non-QB in NFL history

Aaron Donald isn't retiring, and he's returning to a bank vault worth of cash. The Los Angeles Rams restructured Donald's contract to make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

news

49ers excuse QB Jimmy Garoppolo from mandatory minicamp

Jimmy Garoppolo won't be at the San Francisco 49ers' mandatory minicamp this week. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that the Niners excused the quarterback from minicamp, per sources informed of the situation.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW