Thielen 'excited' about Vikings' WR depth after Diggs trade

The Vikings' trade of Stefon Diggs this offseason left Adam Thielen and a bunch of question marks in Minnesota's receiver room.

Behind Thielen sits first-round pick Justin Jefferson, free-agent addition Tajae Sharpe, Bisi Johnson, Chad Beebe, fifth-round rookie K.J. Osborn, Alexander Hollins, Dillon Mitchell, Davion Davis, Bralon Addison and undrafted rookies Quartney Davis and Dan Chisena.

Thielen told ESPN he believes the group could surprise in 2020.

"That's the NFL," he said of the Diggs trade. "Your team changes year to year. Your room changes, the receiver room is going to change year to year. I'm actually just excited about the depth of that room. Nobody probably knows about the depth of our room, and the guys that we've got coming in. But I've been around a few of those guys, been able to train with them and work out with them. I'm just really excited about our room. Whether it be young guys or some veterans that we added. It's going to be different, but it's going to be good."

Thielen was seen working out with Jefferson, Sharpe and Osborn -- along with several running backs -- last month.

The key to the Vikes' receiver room closing the sizable gap left by Diggs is Jefferson. The rookie has dynamic ability to play all over the formation and could step in as a difference-maker from the start. We've seen rookies struggle in the past, however, with the complexities of moving to an NFL offense. His time in LSU's scheme should aid in a quicker development, but the lack of offseason work could provide a hurdle to clear.

Sharpe is another interesting option. After showing promise as a rookie in 2016, he missed all of 2017 due to injury and hasn't been the same since. The inability to crack the every-down rotation in Tennessee last year is concerning. However, if it clicks for the 25-year-old in Minnesota, he could command playing time.

As for the Diggs trade, Thielen believes it could be a win-win for all parties.