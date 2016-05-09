Adam Rank's top 111 fantasy players for 2016

I know a lot of you really like Le'Veon Bell. I fear I have him too high, and already have regrets about it. He looks great and everything. But DeAngelo Williams will be a bigger fixture than you anticipate. But Bell got all of the carries after his suspension and Williams had played great, right? That's right. But Bell is coming off an injury which is a completely different thing. I would imagine the Steelers play it a little bit safe with him. Or maybe they go, (expletive) it. If he gets hurt again, DeAngelo is awesome. So it might not matter. But for me, I don't want to take that risk if I can avoid it.