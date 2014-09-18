Around the NFL

Adam Jones to rookies: Get the money while you can

Published: Sep 18, 2014 at 05:16 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

Adam "Pacman" Jones spent the early part of his career in the headlines. The No. 6 overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft was a breathtaking player as a young Tennessee Titan, but he couldn't stop finding trouble.

The last five years of Jones' career in Cincinnati are more remarkable. When Jones was out of football in 2009, no one would have ever predicted that he would evolve into a steady, productive role player. His career as a Bengal has been quietly sweet. And Sunday's matchup against Tennessee, the first time in his career he's faced the Titans, is a perfect time for reflection, Pacman style.

"At the end of the day, when the game is taken away from you, it's gone. No one is going to be calling your phone and all that, so enjoy the time now, make good decisions and get all the money you can while you can get it, because when the checks stop coming in, they stop coming in," Jones told the Tennessean this week.

Jones had roughly a dozen run-ins with the law in only two seasons with the Titans. He was suspended for the entire 2007 season. Now he's a quality punt returner -- he currently leads the league in punt return average -- and a good slot cornerback. Jones might not be the flashy player he once was, but he has built a career that's lasted longer than we ever would have imagined.

The latest Around The League Podcast breaks down the latest on Adrian Peterson and continues the search for this year's "Team Of ATL."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Packers president Mark Murphy: Aaron Rodgers is a 'complicated fella'

Though there's been no budging or development as it's concerned with Rodgers coming back into the Green Bay fold, Packers president Mark Murphy recently spoke about the QB and with all things Rodgers and the Pack, it's sure to draw notice. 
news

Miami tackle machine Jerome Baker not worried about new deal 'right now'

Despite some great production statistically, Dolphins LB Jerome Baker realizes he still has much to improve upon and he wants to do it in Miami. Thusly, Baker's been front and center at Dolphins organized team activities despite being on the final year of his rookie contract with apparently no talk of a new deal.  
news

Free-agent cornerback Richard Sherman waiting for 'right opportunity' with contender 

With June in full bloom, veteran cornerback Richard Sherman remains a free agent and says he's biding his time and waiting for the "right opportunity" with a team "competing for a championship."
news

Antonio Gibson: There's 'a lot of weapons' on new Washington offense

Entering his second season and taking part in his first organized team activities, dynamic Washington RB Antonio Gibson has pronounced that his turf toe is healed up and the Football Team's offense is reinvigorated and revamped. 
news

Can Titans OL Adam Coon be the next Stephen Neal?

Amid all the clamor surrounding the trade to bring in WR Julio Jones, the Titans also welcomed another intriguing offensive player in former standout wrestler Adam Coon. 
news

Dolphins WR Will Fuller on teaming with Jaylen Waddle: 'It's going to be fun'

Will Fuller brings plenty of speed to Miami and so does rookie Jaylen Waddle. The former Texans wide receiver believes speeds is in abundance on the Dolphins offense and "it's going to be fun."
news

Saints QB Drew Brees' retirement official three months after announcement

Drew Brees is officially retired. The future Hall of Famer's March 14 announcement went into effect Friday, per the league's transaction wire. 
news

Roundup: 49ers sign veteran OL Senio Kelemete; Ravens ink first-rounder Odafe Oweh

San Francisco is bringing in some much-needed offensive line help with a former Houston offensive lineman and Baltimore has signed its second first-rounder. 
news

Jets RB Tevin Coleman: I've got 'a lot left in my tank' after injury-ravaged 2020

Running back ﻿Tevin Coleman﻿ knows his injury-ravaged 2020 campaign doesn't inspire confidence that he will bounce back with the New York Jets. But the running back believes he has plenty to offer his new club. 
news

Bengals G Michael Jordan on play that got Joe Burrow hurt: 'I took it really personal'

After a horrendous season defined by an infamous play in which QB Joe Burrow was lost for the season, Bengals guard Michael Jordan is aiming to bouncing back in 2021.
news

Falcons WR Russell Gage ready to help fill Julio Jones' shoes

After the offseason trade of star wide receiver Julio Jones, Russell Gage steps in as an every-down starter in Atlanta, and the fourth-year pro feels ready for the opportunity. 
news

Ron Rivera planning for open QB competition during Washington training camp

The Washington Football Team signed Ryan Fitzpatrick this offseason, but coach Ron Rivera is planning a competition this summer, giving Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen a shot at the starting job.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW