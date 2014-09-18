Adam Jones to rookies: Get the money while you can

Adam "Pacman" Jones spent the early part of his career in the headlines. The No. 6 overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft was a breathtaking player as a young Tennessee Titan, but he couldn't stop finding trouble.
The last five years of Jones' career in Cincinnati are more remarkable. When Jones was out of football in 2009, no one would have ever predicted that he would evolve into a steady, productive role player. His career as a Bengal has been quietly sweet. And Sunday's matchup against Tennessee, the first time in his career he's faced the Titans, is a perfect time for reflection, Pacman style.
"At the end of the day, when the game is taken away from you, it's gone. No one is going to be calling your phone and all that, so enjoy the time now, make good decisions and get all the money you can while you can get it, because when the checks stop coming in, they stop coming in," Jones told the Tennessean this week.
Jones had roughly a dozen run-ins with the law in only two seasons with the Titans. He was suspended for the entire 2007 season. Now he's a quality punt returner -- he currently leads the league in punt return average -- and a good slot cornerback. Jones might not be the flashy player he once was, but he has built a career that's lasted longer than we ever would have imagined.
