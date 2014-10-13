Adam Jones to kicker Mike Nugent: 'Do your job'

When it came to laying blame for an epic 37-37 tie on Sunday, Bengals cornerback Adam Jones didn't hesitate to point the finger at his own kicker.
Mike Nugent, who has struggled at times this season, pushed a 36-yard field goal wide right as time expired in overtime, giving the NFL a third consecutive season with a tie.
Jones, however, was not amused at being part of NFL history.
"We were in a perfect position to win the game, two seconds left on the clock, we've got to win the game," Jones told reporters after the game. "Everybody in here gets paid to do a job and that's what everybody needs to do."
When asked if it's time for the Bengals to get a new kicker, he didn't exactly campaign for Nugent to stay.
"I didn't say that, but I said everybody gets paid to do a job," he said. "So perform and do your job, that's all I'm saying."
Placing the tie on Nugent is a convenient way to dismiss everything else that went wrong amid an afternoon when Cam Newton was nearly unstoppable. Either way, the Bengals are clearly frustrated.
