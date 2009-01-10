Adam Jones sounds open to a return to Cowboys next season

In an interview on CBS' NFL pregame show, the oft-troubled cornerback said that not only does he expect to play football next season, "I think I might be back in Dallas."
Adam Jones, CB
Free agent
2008 Statistics
Games/Starts: 9/6
Tackles: 31
Passes defensed: 7
Dallas released Jones on Wednesday after a turbulent season in which he was suspended six games for an off-field scuffle and made little impact on the field.
The Cowboys had traded for Jones despite the cornerback's suspension for the 2007 season after multiple incidents while with the Tennessee Titans. On Oct. 7, Jones got into a scuffle with a bodyguard who was part of a Cowboys-employed security detail.
Jones, 25, spent part of his time away from football taking part in an alcohol rehabilitation program.
Flanked by lawyer Robert Langford, Jones was interviewed Saturday via satellite from California. He insisted his troubles were behind him.
"I did have an alcohol problem, but I have addressed the alcohol problem and went to AA," he said. "I went there for 2 1/2 months, going to AA every other week, seeing my counselors every day. Regardless ... I'm doing whatever it takes for me to change my life as a man, you know. Football, I'll always love football and always want to play football, but I still got to take care of myself as a person also."
