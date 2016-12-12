Adam Jones compares Terrelle Pryor to garbage can

Bengals cornerback Adam Jones didn't want to talk about anything but Browns receiver Terrelle Pryor after a 23-10 win over Cleveland on Sunday.
He also didn't want to say anything nice, either.
Like a good public speaker, he used visual cues. Jones shook a plastic garbage can near his looker to indicate that Pryor was "garbage." He looked inside the bin and wondered aloud: "Hey, you in there?"
"You in there?"
Pryor, who caught one pass for three yards on Sunday, apparently kick-started this feud when he told Bengals defensive coordinator Paul Guenther that his play in the rivalry would eventually lead to Jones getting cut. It's unclear exactly what he showed to warrant that, given that he had two catches for 18 yards in their previous matchup.
"He told my coordinator that he's going to cut me after the game," Jones said, via ESPN.com. "For a guy that's been a slouch around the league at quarterback, played decent this year for his first year at wide receiver. I'm saying all this facade, all the fake hard [stuff] that he plays out on the field. That ain't Terrelle. I checked his background. He's a suburbs kid from Pittsburgh.
"Terrelle Pryor was right there the whole game," he continued, "right there in the garbage can. Next question."
While we welcome a good wide receiver cornerback rivalry in the division outside of Jones and Antonio Brown, I'm not sure this is it. The Browns (0-13) are a long way from picking fights with anyone, though the spat does put Pryor's offseason on everyone's radar. Assuming he's coveted by some other teams on the open market (the former quarterback has 63 catches for 858 yards and four touchdowns this year) he may end up pricing himself out of Cleveland's market. If he chooses to stay, he's gotta find a way out of Jones' garbage can.