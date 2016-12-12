Adam Jones compares Terrelle Pryor to garbage can

While we welcome a good wide receiver cornerback rivalry in the division outside of Jones and Antonio Brown, I'm not sure this is it. The Browns (0-13) are a long way from picking fights with anyone, though the spat does put Pryor's offseason on everyone's radar. Assuming he's coveted by some other teams on the open market (the former quarterback has 63 catches for 858 yards and four touchdowns this year) he may end up pricing himself out of Cleveland's market. If he chooses to stay, he's gotta find a way out of Jones' garbage can.