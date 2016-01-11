Around the NFL

Adam Jones: Antonio Brown 'was faking' his injury

Published: Jan 11, 2016 at 03:00 AM

Bengals cornerback Adam Jones was at the epicenter of controversy on Saturday night in Cincinnati, and he has a different perspective on how a raucous fourth quarter went down than most.

Speaking on The Dan Patrick Show on Monday morning, Jones defended Vontaze Burfict's fourth-quarter hit on Antonio Brown, which eventually triggered a three-game suspension for Burfict. The hit, which left Brown concussed, drew a 15-yard penalty on Burfict that helped put the Steelers in range for the winning field goal. Jones was also penalized on that play 15 yards for making contact with an official. Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter was on the field at the moment and allegedly incited Jones.

"Nah, Antonio Brown was not hurt," Jones said. "I know he was faking it. Go back and look at the play. If you go back in slow motion, you tell me Vontaze hit him in the head, or if his shoulder pads barely touched him."

Jones also said that Brown, who currently is in the league's concussion protocol, winked at Jones and the Bengals as he left the field.

When asked to clarify that he was accusing Brown of faking an injury, he added: "I think he needs a GRAMMY award for that one."

Jones, who came out strongly in support of head coach Marvin Lewis and his handling of players, said that the game was not officiated fairly.

"The point is, everybody want to talk about Vontaze and the way he plays," Jones said. "But if you go back and watch the film, watch the film of the whole game. It's not just like when we play against them, it's every time they play against somebody. If you go back and watch the whole game in slow-motion, different part even when 73 (offensive lineman Ramon Foster) after the play kicks him in his heel -- I mean blatantly, he's just walking back to the huddle, he kicks him -- they threw that one. If you go just go back and watch the whole game, you'll be surprised with the film."

One of the plays Brown noted in particular was Ryan Shazier's hit on Bengals running back Giovani Bernard that knocked him out of the game, which Jones said was worse than Burfict's hit on Brown.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Former Jaguars, Lions DE Austen Lane earns UFC contract with first-round knockout

Austen Lane, who played three seasons for the Jaguars and one for the Detroit Lions, defeated the previously unbeaten Richard Jacobi via first-round technical knockout Tuesday night in a heavyweight bout on the Dana White Contender Series to earn an Ultimate Fighting Championship contract.

news

Chargers QB Justin Herbert (rib cartilage) limited Wednesday, considered day to day

Bolts quarterback Justin Herbert was limited in Wednesday's practice, according to the Chargers' practice report. Despite the designation, coach Brandon Staley presented a fairly optimistic outlook on Herbert's condition.

news

Patriots HC Bill Belichick on Ravens QB Lamar Jackson: 'Wait until we see what his contract is'

Baltimore QB Lamar Jackson was limited in practice Wednesday due to an elbow injury, but said he's fine and ready to throw "a lot Sunday."

news

Giants WR Kenny Golladay confused by lack of playing time: 'I should be playing ... that's a fact'

Wide receiver Kenny Golladay played just two snaps in the Giants' 19-16 win over the Panthers. Golladay remains perplexed at the current situation, one in which the Giants appear to be icing him out of the action, and is anticipating -- perhaps hopefully more than anything -- things will change for him in Week 3.

news

Week 3 injury report for 2022 NFL season

NFL.com tracks each team's injuries ahead of Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season.

news

Joe Burrow cautions against panicking over Bengals' slow start to 2022 season: 'We are going to be fine'

The Bengals have not had the strong start they had hoped for, and that many predicted for last year's Super Bowl runners-up. But quarterback Joe Burrow said it's not time to panic about Cincinnati's season yet, as there's still ample opportunities to address issues and make it back to the playoffs.

news

NFL sends warning letter to Buccaneers exec Bruce Arians for actions on sideline during game vs. Saints

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that the NFL sent Bruce Arians, now serving as Bucs senior advisor to the general manager, a warning letter noting that his actions on the sideline on Sunday weren't acceptable.

news

Frank Reich on Colts' poor start to 2022: 'You have to resist temptation to overreact'

The Colts are searching for answers after an 0-1-1 start to the season. Coach Frank Reich tried to take a long-term approach and not make hasty changes after the dismal start.

news

Tom Brady practicing Wednesday ahead of Packers-Buccaneers despite schedule calling for day off

Instead of taking his usual Wednesday off, Tom Brady will participate in practice, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Brady was content with the decision because he felt good enough physically to participate.

news

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup to receive 'full slate of reps' as he attempts to return for 'MNF'

Receiver Michael Gallup will take a "full slate of reps" in practice this week, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy told reporters on Wednesday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Sept. 21

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Mike Evans suspension upheld; Buccaneers WR will miss Week 3 vs. Packers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans' one-game suspension has been upheld and he will miss Sunday's game against the Packers, the league announced Wednesday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE