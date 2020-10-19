Adam Gase worried about being winless, not his job: 'It sucks' being 0-6

Only one winless team remains within the NFL ranks -- the New York Jets.

Two coaches have already been fired this season after winless starts, but Adam Gase trudges along, at least for now, following the Jets' 24-0 loss to the AFC East-rival Dolphins.

And it's New York's 0-6 record, not job security that weighs heaviest upon Gase's mind.

"No, I'm not even thinking about it," Gase said Sunday when asked if he was worried about being replaced, via ESPN's Rich Cimini.

Still searching for a first victory, New York became the first team to be shut out this season in all the NFL land. Indeed, these are dismal days for the Jets.

"It sucks," Gase said of being winless through six weeks. "Everyone is trying to do everything they can to win a game."

Making matters all the worse, the Jets' loss Sunday came against a division rival that's in its second season of rebuilding and is far ahead of any pace New York portends to be on. And of course, it's a Dolphins franchise that Gase previously helmed before he was fired in Miami.

In terms of margin of defeat, Sunday's Jets loss was the second-worst this season, though each of them have been by double-digit points.

Gase continues to call plays for an offense that's scored just one touchdown over the last two games.

"We haven't done anything well at all," Gase said.

Having already traded away star safety Jamal Adams prior to the season, this was the Jets' first game since releasing running back Le'Veon Bell﻿, who, like Adams, couldn't wait to get away from Gotham.

Sunday's effort was a listless one, the energy seemingly all belonging to the Dolphins. Only in the fourth quarter did the Jets finally begin to move the ball, though they still managed a meager 263 total yards.

"We can't [expletive] wait until the fourth quarter to start playing ball," said the normally composed veteran running back ﻿Frank Gore﻿, via The Athletic's Connor Hughes.