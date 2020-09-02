Around the NFL

Adam Gase wants Le'Veon Bell more involved in passing game 

Published: Sep 02, 2020 at 08:05 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Adam Gase is warming to the idea that Le'Veon Bell can be more than just a ball-carrier for the New York Jets.

The coach noted Tuesday that he hopes to get the dual-threat running back involved in the passing game more often in 2020.

"I feel like we can find better ways to get him the ball to help him create more explosive plays," Gase said, via Manish Mehta of the NY Daily News. "We can get him in space better than what we did last year. I think there was a lot of good that did in the receiving game last year. But I don't think we ever really gave him enough space to work. Because that's his game. If he gets space to work, he's going to make a guy miss... I think we really got to use the whole gamut and find as many different ways to get him the ball in space as possible."

The fact that it's even notable for Gase to mention he wants Bell more involved in the pass-attack should leave Jets fans shaking their heads. Not employing Bell as a pass-catcher regularly would be like picking up a spork and never scooping anything. What good is a spork at that point?

In his first year under Gase, Bell caught 66 passes on 78 targets. Those figures are nothing to sneeze at, but both are the lowest in a full season for Bell since his rookie campaign. The running back's 7.0 yards per catch was a career-low outside of his injury-ravaged 2015 season.

Getting Bell more involved in the passing game is a no-brainer for the Jets, who have been banged up and have questions at the receiver spot.

"We're trying to do a couple things that maybe we haven't done before or he hasn't done before," Gase said. "Or some things that really weren't in the early parts of the install. We've gotten pretty deep and gotten those guys involved. Obviously since we're down to [a] limited [number of] backs as well, we thought kind of really kick it into gear with some of the passing game things with the back... This was a good time to do it."

"He can see his route tree really expanding and we keep trying new stuff," Gase continued on Bell. "If he likes it, we make sure we run that again. If he doesn't like something, we'll throw that thing away."

As one of the few playmakers for Sam Darnold, the Jets should utilize Bell in any way possible. With Gase appearing determined to get Frank Gore on the field more, perhaps employing Bell as a pass-catcher in two-RB sets could be beneficial to a talent-challenged roster.

Related Content

Patriots not believed to be in running to sign Leonard Fournette
news

Patriots not believed to be in running to sign Leonard Fournette

The New England Patriots have been a popular pick to land new free-agent running back Leonard Fournette. That marriage apparently won't take place.
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) walks in the bench area during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
news

Ezekiel Elliott: Cowboys won't 'do anything dumb' to risk spreading COVID-19

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, who was diagnosed with COVID-19 over the summer and took a month to fully recover, said he's confident his teammates will take precautions to stay safe. 
'Hard Knocks' recap: Bolts, Rams react to a 'world on fire'
news

'Hard Knocks' recap: Bolts, Rams react to a 'world on fire'

The penultimate episode in this season of "Hard Knocks" was unlike any previous offering. Dan Hanzus recaps a raw, poignant, emotional and historic hour of TV.
Chiefs receive their Super Bowl LIV rings
news

Chiefs receive their Super Bowl LIV rings

Super Bowl Most Valuable Player Patrick Mahomes, Tyrann Mathieu and the rest of the championship Chiefs received their Super Bowl LIV rings on Tuesday at a ceremony at Arrowhead Stadium. 
Goodell confirms NFL plans of 'End Racism' end zone stenciling
news

Goodell confirms NFL plans of 'End Racism' end zone stenciling

In a conference call with the media on Tuesday, Commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed the phrases "It Takes All of Us" and "End Racism" would appear in NFL end zones this season and also encouraged voter registration.
Oakland Raiders wide receiver Tyrell Williams (16) looks on from the sideline during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019 in Carson, Calif. The Raiders defeated the Chargers 24-17. (Paul Spinelli via AP)
news

Raiders place WR Tyrell Williams on season-ending injured reserve

The Las Vegas Raiders placed wide receiver Tyrell Williams on injured reserve ending in his season, the team announced.
Detroit Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker (68) at the line of scrimmage during an NFL regular season football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 in Detroit. The Bears won, 24-20. (Ric Tapia via AP)
news

Lions sign LT Taylor Decker to multi-year extension

The Detroit Lions are signing left tackle Taylor Decker to a multi-year contract extension, Ian Rapoport reported
Ten positive cases in latest COVID-19 testing data from NFL, NFLPA
news

Ten positive cases in latest COVID-19 testing data from NFL, NFLPA

From Aug. 21 to Aug. 29, 58,621 tests were administered to a total of 8,739 players and team personnel, with 23,279 of those tests administered to 2,747 players and 35,342 tests administered to 5,992 personnel. Four new confirmed positive tests were found among players, and six new confirmed positives were found among other personnel, per the NFL and NFLPA.
Bengals signing RB Joe Mixon to 4-year, $48M extension
news

Bengals signing RB Joe Mixon to 4-year, $48M extension

Joe Mixon is making a long-term home for himself along the banks of the Ohio River. Mixon is signing a four-year, $48 million contract extension with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Riley Reiff (71) blocks during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in New Orleans. The Vikings defeated the Saints in overtime, 26-20. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Vikings, Riley Reiff finalizing restructured contract to avoid split

A day after telling his teammates goodbye, Riley Reiff is staying put. The Vikings are finalizing a restructured contract with the left tackle, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported.
Cleveland Browns linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
news

Browns LB Mack Wilson avoids surgery on injured knee, tweets he'll be back 'soon'

The Browns' thin linebacking corps received positive news Tuesday. Second-year linebacker Mack Wilson was fortunate to avoid knee surgery following an injury suffered during camp.
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL