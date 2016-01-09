Adam Gase to control Miami's 53-man roster, call plays

Adam Gase is the youngest head coach in the National Football League, but that didn't stop the Miami Dolphins from handing him plenty of power.
During Saturday's introductory press conference, Dolphins football czar Mike Tannenbaum announced that his newly hired coach will maintain control over the team's 53-man roster.
Gase will work hand-in-hand with new general manager Chris Grier, but the young coach has final say, something plenty of coaches league-wide lack.
Gase also told reporters that he would call his own plays on offense, at least for next season, saying: "I feel like I've been doing it for the past three years. I really enjoy that aspect of putting the game-plan together with the offensive staff, so going into this season, that's how we're going to start."
Gase is just 37, but argued Saturday that he's "been in football since I was 18 years old, so that's half my life."
He's never had this much responsibility, though, something Dolphins brass didn't shy away from. Instead, they've set up a structure that will allow Gase to build the offense in his image and work closely with his most important charge, quarterback Ryan Tannehill.