Adam Gase: Ryan Tannehill is our starting quarterback

It's easy to hurl all the blame on Tannehill for not making it work. On Sunday against the Titans, he threw for 191 yards and two picks. His quarterback rating floundered, ending at 62.3 (83.6 for the season). But Gase knows that there is little advantage amid a 1-4 season to handing Matt Moore the baton. While Moore is one of the league's most capable and underrated backup quarterbacks, he is 32 and does not represent the future of the program.