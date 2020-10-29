Around the NFL

Adam Gase: Jets' focus is on beating Chiefs, not Le'Veon Bell

Published: Oct 29, 2020 at 10:19 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

One byproduct of Le'Veon Bell﻿'s fresh start in Kansas City is the chance for the running back to face the New York Jets just weeks later.

Sunday in Kansas City, the Chiefs host Bell's former New York Jets teammates and coach Adam Gase, with whom the running back rarely saw eye to eye during his 17 games played with Gang Green. New York cut Bell on Oct. 14.

Gase said Wednesday he's focusing on earning a win -- the Jets' first of the season -- not facing Bell. The embattled coach believes the veteran RB has the same mindset.

"Yeah, I'm pretty sure that he's going to be worried about just winning a game, period," Gase said, via ESPN. "That's what most players are worried about. They're worried about, 'Hey, what do I have to do this week to help my team win?' So, I'm sure that's what he's going to be worried about doing. We've got a lot of guys to worry about on that side of the ball against them."

Fortunately for Bell -- and unfortunately for Gase -- any residual motivation left from how his tenure in New York went would play hand-in-hand with the Chiefs beating the brakes off the Jets.

The 28-year-old RB is on a mission the rest of the year to show that Gase used him incorrectly in New York, and his struggles were more of a byproduct of a poor offensive line than a player on the downslope of his career.

In his first game with K.C., Bell began proving his point. His first carry as a member of the Chiefs was a 16-yard gain, and two of Bell's six carries were 16-yarders. Just once in 264 rushing attempts with the Jets did Bell rush for more than 15 yards.

In Week 7, Bell had six carries for 39 rush yds. It marked his highest rush yards per carry average (6.5) in a game since Week 4, 2016 with the Steelers -- coincidentally versus the Chiefs.

Bell averaged just 80.2 scrimmage yards per game in his Jets tenure after earning 129.0 scrimmage YPG from 2013-2017 with the Steelers. He had 18 career games with 100-plus rush yards with Pittsburgh. He earned zero with New York.

Bell might never get the volume in Kansas City to put up overwhelming stats while splitting carries with Clyde Edwards-Helaire﻿, but he's already taking advantage of a friendly Chiefs offense.

Bell played 17 snaps in Week 7 -- a game which turned into a blowout in Denver -- with all six of his rushing attempts coming against light boxes (less than seven defenders). In New York, only 44.3 percent of his attempts were into light boxes.

Andy Reid won't force his offense to run through Bell in a revenge game, but the coach always knows the score. Don't be surprised if Bell gets a couple more looks this week -- particularly in the screen game -- against his former team.

Related Content

news

Patriots WR Julian Edelman undergoes knee surgery, will miss game at Bills

The New England Patriots will look to break their three-game losing streak minus their top wide receiver. Julian Edelman will miss Sunday's game at the Bills after undergoing a knee procedure.
news

Jaguars QB Gardner Minshew dealing with injury to throwing thumb; status for Week 9 uncertain

Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew has a sprain and small break in his throwing thumb, Ian Rapoport reported. His status is uncertain when they return from bye.
news

Thursday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 8

Dallas Cowboys quarterback will not practice today as he remains in the concussion protocol, coach Mike McCarthy told reporters. Here are other injury and roster news we're tracking on Thursday.
news

Chargers player tests positive for COVID-19; team conducting meetings virtually

The Los Angeles Chargers were already dealing with wildfires. Now Anthony Lynn's team has a COVID-19 issue to maneuver around. A Chargers player tested positive for COVID-19, and he and all close contacts were told to stay home and isolate.
news

Giants place Will Hernandez on COVID-19 list; team sends multiple OL, two coaches home

The New York Giants are dealing with a positive COVID-19 test. The team announced Thursday morning that a player tested positive for COVID-19. The player and his close contacts are not in the building, while the rest of the team preps for Monday night's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 
news

McDermott on Cam Newton ahead of AFC East showdown: We know what he's capable of

Bills coach Sean McDermott was the defensive coordinator when Cam Newton played for the Panthers and knows what the now Patriots QB is capable of.
news

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady, Titans RB Derrick Henry among Players of the Month for October 

Tom Brady, Derrick Henry and Justin Herbert lead the way as the best in the NFL for the month of October. 
news

Falcons interim coach Raheem Morris takes blame for Todd Gurley's touchdown mistake

Running back Todd Gurley said he was "mad as hell" for botching the plan to get down before scoring, which would have allowed the Falcons to run the clock down and kick a chip-shot game-winning field goal. 
news

Panthers' Christian McCaffrey not expected to return tonight vs. Falcons 

Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey isn't expected to be activated from injured reserve for Thursday night's game against the Atlanta Falcons, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. 
news

Bruce Arians says Antonio Brown looked 'fantastic' in first day at team facility

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians liked what he saw from his newest wide receiver, Antonio Brown, on Wednesday, which was Brown's first workout with new squad. 
news

Following Lakers, Dodgers titles, Rams QB Jared Goff aims for L.A. 'three-peat'

A day after the L.A. Dodgers won the World Series, Rams QB Jared Goff spoke on the excitement in the L.A. sports world and that he's striving for a "three-peat."
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL