Actions louder than words: 'Boys rookie, 'Fins GM shake hands

IRVING, Texas -- Miami Dolphins general manager Jeff Ireland and Dallas Cowboys rookie wide receiver Dez Bryant have made amends.
About an hour before their teams played in a preseason game Thursday night, the two men shook hands and had what looked like a brief, pleasant conversation. They spoke for less than a minute, with Ireland patting Bryant's chest when they finished.
"It went well," Bryant said after the Cowboys' 27-25 victory. "We shook each other's hand, hoped the best for each other and that was it."
Ireland already had apologized to Bryant for having asked whether his mother was a prostitute during a pre-draft interview earlier this year. This was their first face-to-face meeting since then.
"It's not a problem," Bryant said.
Ireland used to work for the Cowboys and was on the Dallas sideline talking to team vice president Stephen Jones when Bryant jogged past during warm-ups. The receiver came right over and immediately greeted Ireland.
