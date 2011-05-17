Acting the part: Beck doing all he can to be Redskins' QB

Published: May 17, 2011 at 06:27 AM

Let there be no mistake about it -- John Beck is preparing to start at quarterback for the Washington Redskins, and he is acting the part to the hilt.

Beck told SiriusXM NFL Radio on Monday that he has as good a chance as anyone at the job that Donovan McNabb held for most of the 2010 season.

"I think I have a legitimate chance," Beck said. "Coach (head coach Mike Shanahan) hasn't told me anything but go out there and work as hard as you can, do the best that you can, and try to earn this job. That's what's been said to me. Really, that's all I can ask for.

"I just want to make sure that I'm doing all I can preparation-wise, training-wise, mentally, so that when my opportunity comes I knock it out of the park."

To that end, Beck has been organizing player workouts on large and small scales in the Washington area.

"I am excited for my opportunity, and the way this NFL goes they're going to need to bring someone else in, re-sign Rex (Grossman), they're going to do something," said Beck, who is heading into his fifth NFL season.

"I just want to make sure I put myself in the situation to win the starting job so when this thing opens up and we can start playing games I'm the guy."

One person who won't be the man is McNabb, whom coach Mike Shanahan benched for the final three games in favor of Grossman and likely is headed out of town.

"There was stuff that went on behind closed doors that I still don't know exactly what was happening," Beck said. "Really, I don't care to find out, it's just that's what happened. I never really cared to dig into it because however it was supposed to shake down, it's supposed to shake down and I'm just going to worry about me."

Beck added he personally liked McNabb, but he also wanted a chance to start, which wouldn't happen with McNabb around.

"I've been through crappy situations, and I've always just tried to maintain through this through this whole thing (that) I believe I'm a starter in the NFL and I'm not gonna let anybody tell me no," Beck said. "And if they try to tell me no, I'm not going to listen to them. I'm just going to listen to me, that believes, and the people around me that believe in me. And I feel like the coaches around me believe in me right now, and that's why I'm excited."

