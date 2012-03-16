Accused killer of Redskins' Taylor fires lawyer

Published: Mar 16, 2012 at 05:28 AM

MIAMI (AP) - The man accused of fatally shooting Washington Redskins safety Sean Taylor during a 2007 burglary has fired his lawyer one month before his murder trial.

Eric Rivera Jr. gave the Miami-Dade County, Fla., judge a letter Friday explaining his reasons for firing Quinton Pitts, an experienced defense lawyer. The judge ordered the letter sealed and said a new lawyer would be appointed. He warned the 21-year-old Rivera that his trial will still begin April 16.

Four men from the Fort Myers area are accused of killing Taylor during a robbery at the player's Miami-Dade home. All have pleaded not guilty and face possible life sentences if convicted. They are being tried separately.

A fifth man previously pleaded guilty to murder and burglary and is likely to testify against the others.

