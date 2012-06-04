Abram Elam signs with Kansas City Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Chiefs have signed free-agent safety Abram Elam to provide depth behind Eric Berry, who is coming back from a devastating knee injury sustained last season.
Elam will be entering his seventh season in the league after spending last year with the Dallas Cowboys. He's also played for the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns, starting 64 of the 92 games he's appeared in with 365 tackles, five sacks and three interceptions.
Berry has been held out while recovering from a torn left anterior cruciate ligament early last season, and fellow starter Kendrick Lewis has been out after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery.
