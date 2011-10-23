Abraham ready for Falcons, but Jones, Baker out vs. Lions

The Atlanta Falcons will be without wide receiver Julio Jones and left tackle Sam Baker in Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions, but defensive end John Abraham will be available.
Jones had been listed as doubtful for the game with a hamstring injury that kept him out of practice throughout the week. Sunday will mark the second consecutive game that Jones will have missed. Harry Douglas will fill in for him.
Baker was questionable for the game with a lower back injury. The Falcons' offensive line already was in flux after giving up 13 sacks through the first three weeks. Will Svitek is expected to start in Baker's place.
Abraham is active after being listed as questionable and being limited in practice with a groin injury. He has two sacks so far this season.