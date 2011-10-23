Abraham ready for Falcons, but Jones, Baker out vs. Lions

Published: Oct 23, 2011 at 04:57 AM

The Atlanta Falcons will be without wide receiver Julio Jones and left tackle Sam Baker in Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions, but defensive end John Abraham will be available.

Jones had been listed as doubtful for the game with a hamstring injury that kept him out of practice throughout the week. Sunday will mark the second consecutive game that Jones will have missed. Harry Douglas will fill in for him.

Baker was questionable for the game with a lower back injury. The Falcons' offensive line already was in flux after giving up 13 sacks through the first three weeks. Will Svitek is expected to start in Baker's place.

Abraham is active after being listed as questionable and being limited in practice with a groin injury. He has two sacks so far this season.

Visit www.nfl.com/inactives to see inactive players in every Sunday game.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL season, Week 15: What we learned from Chiefs' win over Chargers on Thursday night

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Chiefs collected a dramatic and momentous 34-28 victory over the Chargers in overtime on "Thursday Night Football."
news

LB Von Miller one of nine Rams added to reserve/COVID-19 list

Linebacker Von Miller was one of nine Los Angeles Rams players added the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday night, the team announced. Los Angeles currently has 21 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list. 
news

Week 15 Thursday night inactives: Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers

The official inactives for the Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers "Thursday Night Football" game.
news

Chargers RB Austin Ekeler (ankle) active vs. Chiefs on Thursday night

Running back ﻿Austin Ekeler﻿ is active for the Chargers' first-place showdown with the visiting Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday Night Football.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW