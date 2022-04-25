Every. Game. Revealed.

Published: Apr 25, 2022 at 06:42 PM

Get ready for the 2022 season with Schedule Release '22 presented by Verizon on NFL Network Thursday, May 12th at 8pm ET, with additional coverage on ESPN2. Don't miss your first look at the entire 17-game regular season schedule and in-depth analysis of every team and division.

Ahead of the release of the full 2022 NFL regular season schedule on May 12, the following games will be announced:

  • First Thursday Night Football game on Prime Video (Week 2, Sept. 15) -- Thursday, April 28 during First Round of 2022 NFL Draft
  • International Games -- Wednesday, May 4
  • Select games -- Week of May 9
  • Clubs to announce their first home game opponent -- Thursday, May 12 at 6 p.m. ET

NFL Network's coverage will be highlighted by Schedule Release '22 presented by Verizon which breaks down the 2022 NFL regular season schedule, division by division, analyzing the top matchups and primetime games.

Live stream _Schedule Release '22 _on NFL Network across multiple devices (smartphone, PC, tablet and connected TVs) through the NFL app or NFL.com/watch and the NFL Network app on smartphones and tablets for subscribers of participating NFL Network providers.

NFL.com and the NFL app will provide complete team-by-team and weekly schedules of all regular season games, listing opponents, sites and times.

Individual game tickets will go on sale once each game is announced. All tickets purchased through the NFL Ticketing Network (Ticketmaster, Stub Hub or SeatGeek) within 48 hours will include the following:

  • 25% NFL Shop discount
  • Entered to win one of three pairs of Super Bowl LVII tickets

For more information, visit NFL.com/tickets.

