About NFL Scouting Combine

The NFL Scouting Combine, presented by Verizon is a unique and pivotal step in the prospect journey from amateur athlete to NFL Pro. This key stop before the NFL Draft provides an exciting opportunity to witness the future talent of the NFL before prospects find their new team. After a one-year hiatus, the Combine returns to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis from March 3 – 6 with LIVE coverage on NFL Network.
NFL Scouting Combine Live Drills begins Thursday, March 3rd with exclusive LIVE coverage starting at 4pm ET. Full lineup below:
Thursday, March 3rd, 4pm ET – Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, and Tight Ends.
Friday, March 4th, 4pm ET – Running Backs, Offensive Linemen, and Special Teams.
Saturday, March 5th, 4pm ET – Defensive Linemen and Linebackers.
Sunday, March 6th, 2pm ET – Defensive Backs.
Witness the future stars of the NFL March 3rd through 6th on NFL Network. Next is here.