About NFL RedZone and NFL Network

NFL RedZone

NFL RedZone is an all-in-one channel where fans can watch 7 hours of live football, and see every touchdown from every game, every Sunday afternoon during the NFL regular season.

When a team reaches the 20-yard line, (i.e. the "red zone") NFL RedZone cuts to the local broadcast of that game. NFL RedZone also takes fans back to watch any turnovers, game-changing plays and scoring plays outside of the designated red zone, so they can see all the incredible action Sunday afternoon games have to offer.

NFL RedZone can show up to 8 games at a time, using the NFL RedZone Octobox screen, making it the perfect Fantasy football companion - NFL fans can follow all the action and improve their fantasy football roster. Join host Scott Hanson for live coverage of all the best NFL action from across the country.

NFL RedZone's host, Scott Hanson

Scott Hanson is the host of NFL RedZone, as well as co-host of NFL Network's NFL Total Access along with Lindsay Rhodes. In addition to his responsibilities for NFL RedZone and NFL Total Access, Hanson is also a host for NFL Network's on-location coverage of NFL events such as Super Bowl, NFL Scouting Combine, NFL Draft, free agency and more.

Hanson joined NFL Media in 2006 as a national reporter covering all 32 teams. He transitioned into studio hosting in 2008, and was named the host of NFL RedZone during its inaugural season in 2009. Produced by NFL Network, NFL RedZone whips around every NFL game on Sunday afternoons delivering the touchdowns and most exciting moments live and in high definition. NFL RedZone and Hanson are widely praised by the fans and media.

NFL Network

NFL Network is the only channel dedicated to NFL fans, with programming on 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, all year round! NFL Network has exclusive live games, Thursday Night Football, in-depth fantasy insight, breaking news & NFL original programming. NFL Network is the main source for NFL news & analysis, hosted by football experts and Hall of Fame talent. Sign up for NFL RedZone and get NFL Network with exclusive live games, Thursday Night Football, in-depth fantasy insight, year-round breaking news and analysis, and much more.