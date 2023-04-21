About NFL Draft 2023

Greatness is on the clock, and NFL Network is here to bring you insight, analysis, and coverage of the 2023 NFL Draft. Beginning Sunday, April 23, NFL Network will provide more than 75 original hours of live Draft Week coverage. Watch shows such as NFL Mock Draft Live, Path To The Draft, Good Morning Football, NFL Total Access, NFL Now, and NFL Draft Kickoff leading up to the big day.

The 2023 NFL Draft kicks off with the first round Thursday, April 27 at 8:00 PM ET, followed by Rounds 2-3 Friday, April 28 at 7:00 PM ET and Rounds 4-7 Saturday, April 29 at 12 Noon ET from Kansas City with coverage on NFL Network, NFL+ and the NFL Channel.

For the 17th year, NFL Network provides live on-location coverage of the NFL Draft. NFL Network's coverage of the 2023 NFL Draft from Kansas City kicks off Thursday, April 27 at 8:00 PM ET with first round coverage provided by 2023 Sports Emmy nominee and the longest-tenured current Draft host Rich Eisen, draft expert Daniel Jeremiah, CBS's No. 2 NFL team analyst Charles Davis and FOX Sports' lead college football analyst Joel Klatt, along with Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Additionally, 2023 Sports Emmy nominee Melissa Stark interviews the draftees on-stage following their selection.

NFL Network's live coverage of the 2023 NFL Draft continues with Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday, April 28 at 7:00 PM ET, with Peter Schrager joining Eisen, Jeremiah, Davis, Klatt, Rapoport and Stark.

Live coverage of the 2023 NFL Draft concludes with Rounds 4-7 on Saturday, April 29 at 12 Noon ET with Eisen, Jeremiah, Davis, Schrager and Rapoport.

Live NFL Network coverage of the 2023 NFL Draft is available across multiple devices (smartphone, PC, tablet and connected TVs) through the NFL app or NFL.com/watch and the NFL Network App on smartphones and tablets for subscribers of participating NFL Network providers.

NFL+ provides live coverage of the first round on Thursday, April 27 beginning at 7:30 PM ET with NFL+ Draft Room. Host Rhett Lewis is joined by analyst Marc Ross and analytics expert Cynthia Frelund, along with NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo and host of Good Morning Football Kyle Brandt, providing in-depth analysis and insight on every pick of the first round.