About NFL Draft 2022

Published: Mar 23, 2022 at 02:17 PM

The countdown to the 2022 NFL draft has begun! Don't miss the future stars take the stage, live from Las Vegas! The NFL 2022 draft starts Thursday, April 28th in primetime on NFL Network. Additional coverage on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes.

College football's best set their sights on a lifelong dream. The NFL Draft is brought to you live on NFL Network with exclusive coverage of all 7 rounds. We go behind the scenes and inside the war rooms to bring you an all access pass to the NFL Draft.

With the 2022 NFL Draft almost here, NFL Network's journey to the draft continues with the return of Path to the Draft and NFL Mock Draft Live.

Path to the Draft provides in-depth analysis of all the top prospects, the latest news reports and more leading up to the 2022 NFL Draft on April 28-April 30. Led by NFL Network analysts, the 30-minute show also delves into all 32 NFL teams' needs, breaks down which players can help each team, and discusses where in the draft teams can select the players to help them next season.

Additionally, NFL Mock Draft Live is airing on NFL Network. Each edition of NFL Mock Draft Live releases and debates a new Mock Draft from NFL Network's team of analysts and experts, as well as unveils draft sleepers, offers NFL player comparisons and provides the best Fantasy Football team fits.

NFL.com/draft serves as NFL.com's home for the 2022 NFL Draft, providing comprehensive coverage including the latest Mock Drafts, positional rankings and news stories surrounding the top prospects. For additional coverage, follow @NFLDraft on Twitter.

Want to attend the 2022 NFL Draft? Visit this page for more information.

