About Earnin' It

Earnin' It, narrated by Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Ciara and executive produced by Jane Skinner Goodell and Teri Wagner Flynn, is a docuseries that spotlights how trailblazing women in football such as Sarah Thomas, Jennifer King and Lori Locust are opening doors and paving the way for those who dream to follow in their footsteps. Through first-hand accounts from football's most prominent owners, coaches, players, officials, agents, and reporters – and trailblazers in other industries as well – this series offers fans a unique perspective into how women are truly changing the game, making NFL history, and re-defining the direction of America's most popular sport.

The series features first-hand accounts from influential voices around the league, including Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Bruce Arians, New York Giants Running Back Saquon Barkley, Washington Football Team Running Back Antonio Gibson, Buffalo Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott, NFL Legend Deion Sanders and so many more.

NFL Network has you covered with a marathon of all five episodes:

Episode 1 – Monday, March 7 @ 8pm

Episode 2 – Tuesday, March 8 @ 8pm

Episode 3 – Wednesday, March 9 @ 8pm

Episode 4 – Thursday, March 10 @ 8pm

Episode 5 – Friday, March 11 @ 8pm

"This series introduces us to some of the coolest women in the country," said Jane Skinner Goodell, Executive Producer, Earnin' It: The NFL's Forward Progress. "Their paths to the NFL are very different, but they share an intense passion and intellect for the game of football. Their drive to be the best is inspiring. What an honor to tell their stories."