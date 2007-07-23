 Skip to main content
Abiamiri, Ilaoa agree to terms with Eagles

Published: Jul 23, 2007 at 05:17 AM

PHILADELPHIA -- Defensive end Victor Abiamiri and running back Nate Ilaoa agreed to four-year contracts with the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Abiamiri, a second-round draft pick, 57th overall, led Notre Dame in sacks (10.5) and tackles for a loss (15) last season. In 49 career games, the 6-foot-4, 267-pounder had 128 tackles, 40 tackles for a loss, 20.5 sacks, 21 hurries and three forced fumbles.

Ilaoa, a seventh-round selection out of Hawaii, rushed for 990 yards in his senior season and scored 18 touchdowns, 13 rushing and five receiving. The 5-foot-9, 245-pound back also set school records for receptions (67) and receiving yards (837) by a running back in a season.

