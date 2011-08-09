Abdullah brothers invited to Ramadan dinner with Obama

Published: Aug 09, 2011 at 05:13 PM

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. -- Arizona Cardinals safety Hamza Abdullah and his brother, Husain, safety for the Minnesota Vikings, have been invited to the White House for dinner with President Barack Obama.

The two will attend the annual Iftar Dinner on Wednesday night celebrating the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

Arizona's Abdullah said he was stunned and initially thought the invitation was a fake. He called it a "humbling experience" and looked forward to shaking the president's hand.

He called Obama "a stand-up guy" who is "for equality, regardless of ethnicity, religious background or class."

Abdullah will be in Oakland in time for the Cardinals' preseason opener Thursday night against the Raiders.

Obama is also hosting the Super Bowl champion Green Bay Packers on Friday.

