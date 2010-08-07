Abdominal injury sidelines Cardinals WR Doucet at practice

Published: Aug 07, 2010 at 11:53 AM

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. -- Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Early Doucet sat out Saturday morning's practice with an abdominal injury.

Cardinals coach Ken Whisenhunt said the move was just precautionary and that he expected Doucet to return to practice soon. The team is off Sunday and will resume training camp Monday.

Doucet, a third-year pro out of LSU, is expected to be the Cardinals' No. 3 receiver behind Larry Fitzgerald and Steve Breaston. He has a larger role this season after the team traded wide receiver Anquan Boldin to the Baltimore Ravens during the offseason.

Doucet has a history of injuries in his first couple of years in the NFL. He missed time as a rookie with a hamstring injury, then battled a groin injury later in the season. Last season, he missed some time with a rib injury.

