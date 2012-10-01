Aaron Rodgers wins GMC Never Say Never Moment of the Week

Kolb overcomes slow start to keep Cardinals undefeated: QB Kevin Kolb continues to overcome the odds. The Arizona Cardinals were losing at halftime 13-0 to the visiting Miami Dolphins and the second half did not get off to a great start as Kolb threw his second interception of the game followed by Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill hitting WR Brian Hartline for an 80-yard score. However, with help from an opportunistic defense, Kolb was in position to tie it late with a touchdown toss to WR Andre Roberts with 29 seconds left. Kolb then helped deliver victory in overtime by getting his team in line for K Jay Feely's 46-yard winner.