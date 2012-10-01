Aaron Rodgers wins GMC Never Say Never Moment of the Week

Published: Oct 01, 2012 at 05:17 PM

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was temporarily sidelined after being poked in the eye in Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints, yet he returned to play and executed a seven-play, 66-yard touchdown drive that put the Packers on top for what would be the final 28-27 score. His effort earned him the GMC Never Say Never Moment of the Week for games played on Sept. 27 to Oct. 1, the NFL announced Friday.

The GMC Never Say Never Moment of the Week is the best moment or play of the week that represents determination and perseverance.

NEVER SAY NEVER MOMENT NOMINEES

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

Rodgers sees his team to pivotal win: QB Aaron Rodgers provided the Green Bay Packers with a late-game spark in an important Week 4 matchup. After driving the Packers deep into New Orleans Saints territory midway through the third quarter, Rodgers was poked in the eye and sat out a play. The Packers' next snap resulted in a turnover, and the Saints seized momentum and a go-ahead score. Rodgers returned to the game, but threw an interception that resulted in another Saint's score. Down 27-21, Rodgers executed a seven-play, 66-yard touchdown drive that put the Packers on top for what would be the final 28-27 score, bringing the Packers to 2-2.

Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons

Ryan saves Falcons from first defeat: The Carolina Panthers gave the unbeaten Atlanta Falcons all they could handle, sacking QB Matt Ryan a career-high seven times. Trailing 28-27 with a minute remaining, the Falcons were pinned on their own one yard line courtesy of a Brad Nortman punt. On the first play from scrimmage, Ryan went deep for a 59-yard pass to WR Roddy White. That play set up K Matt Bryant's 40-yard winning field goal which improved Atlanta to 4-0.

Kevin Kolb, Arizona Cardinals

Kolb overcomes slow start to keep Cardinals undefeated: QB Kevin Kolb continues to overcome the odds. The Arizona Cardinals were losing at halftime 13-0 to the visiting Miami Dolphins and the second half did not get off to a great start as Kolb threw his second interception of the game followed by Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill hitting WR Brian Hartline for an 80-yard score. However, with help from an opportunistic defense, Kolb was in position to tie it late with a touchdown toss to WR Andre Roberts with 29 seconds left. Kolb then helped deliver victory in overtime by getting his team in line for K Jay Feely's 46-yard winner.

NFLPA_for_white_inside.jpg
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

49ers QB Trey Lance was '100 percent' in March, says 'it's been an awesome offseason' after battling injuries

49ers quarterback Trey Lance spent the majority of the 2022 season battling injuries and for those wondering if he could have made a comeback in the playoffs, the young QB says he was not feeling "100 percent" until March.

news

Jaguars' Travis Etienne working on 'fine-tuning my skills' in first healthy offseason, embracing new RB additions

Having spent his last offseason focusing on recovery from the Lisfranc injury that ended his rookie year in the preseason, Etienne said this week that he's excited to be spending this summer honing football skills instead of rehabbing.

news

Broncos DE Zach Allen learning from former teammate J.J. Watt, looking to 'prove' big contract

After spending four seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, new Broncos defensive end Zach Allen is looking to "prove" the big contract Denver gave him this offseason.

news

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup feeling 'springy' after season back from injury: 'I'm smiling every time I walk into that facility'

Nearly 18 months removed from an ACL tear, Dallas wide receiver Michael Gallup is feeling like the playmaker who eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark during an impressive 2019 season.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More