Aaron Rodgers wins GMC Never Say Never Moment of the Week

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was temporarily sidelined after being poked in the eye in Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints, yet he returned to play and executed a seven-play, 66-yard touchdown drive that put the Packers on top for what would be the final 28-27 score. His effort earned him the GMC Never Say Never Moment of the Week for games played on Sept. 27 to Oct. 1, the NFL announced Friday.
The GMC Never Say Never Moment of the Week is the best moment or play of the week that represents determination and perseverance.
NEVER SAY NEVER MOMENT NOMINEES
Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers
Rodgers sees his team to pivotal win: QB Aaron Rodgers provided the Green Bay Packers with a late-game spark in an important Week 4 matchup. After driving the Packers deep into New Orleans Saints territory midway through the third quarter, Rodgers was poked in the eye and sat out a play. The Packers' next snap resulted in a turnover, and the Saints seized momentum and a go-ahead score. Rodgers returned to the game, but threw an interception that resulted in another Saint's score. Down 27-21, Rodgers executed a seven-play, 66-yard touchdown drive that put the Packers on top for what would be the final 28-27 score, bringing the Packers to 2-2.
Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons
Ryan saves Falcons from first defeat: The Carolina Panthers gave the unbeaten Atlanta Falcons all they could handle, sacking QB Matt Ryan a career-high seven times. Trailing 28-27 with a minute remaining, the Falcons were pinned on their own one yard line courtesy of a Brad Nortman punt. On the first play from scrimmage, Ryan went deep for a 59-yard pass to WR Roddy White. That play set up K Matt Bryant's 40-yard winning field goal which improved Atlanta to 4-0.
Kevin Kolb, Arizona Cardinals
Kolb overcomes slow start to keep Cardinals undefeated: QB Kevin Kolb continues to overcome the odds. The Arizona Cardinals were losing at halftime 13-0 to the visiting Miami Dolphins and the second half did not get off to a great start as Kolb threw his second interception of the game followed by Dolphins QB Ryan Tannehill hitting WR Brian Hartline for an 80-yard score. However, with help from an opportunistic defense, Kolb was in position to tie it late with a touchdown toss to WR Andre Roberts with 29 seconds left. Kolb then helped deliver victory in overtime by getting his team in line for K Jay Feely's 46-yard winner.