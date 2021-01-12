Packers QB Aaron Rodgers will guest-host episode of 'Jeopardy!'

This future Hall of Fame quarterback, likely 2020 NFL Most Valuable Player and Game of Thrones extra will guest-host this beloved American game show in the coming weeks.

Who is Aaron Rodgers﻿, and what is Jeopardy!?

That's right, viewers. Instead of reading defenses, the Green Bay signal-caller will be reading clues on an ABC channel near you, as a guest-host on a future episode of Jeopardy! Rodgers, whose Packers will host the Los Angeles Rams in a Divisional Round matchup on Saturday, confirmed as much on his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

"One of my idols growing up was Alex Trebek," Rodgers told McAfee. "They're doing some guest-hosting spots. It's going to be released here very soon but I had the opportunity to be one of those. … I'm excited about the opportunity."

Rodgers added later Tuesday on a Zoom call with reporters, "I think I may have jumped the gun a little bit, so I apologize to Jeopardy! If they wanted to announce it. I just got so excited on the show earlier. It kind of just went down the last couple days, us figuring it out.

"It is very exciting. It's for the offseason. I'll be even more excited when that opportunity gets closer."