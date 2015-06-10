Aaron Rodgers: We have talent to get to Super Bowl 50

The Green Bay Packers boast the best player on the planet, have been to the playoffs the past six seasons and won the NFC North each of the past four years. Yet they haven't reached the Super Bowl since the 2010 season.
"I think the talent is definitely there," Rodgers told ESPN's Rob Demovsky on Tuesday. "But just like last year, you've got to see how the team comes together."
The Packers and the Seattle Seahawks boast the best rosters in the entire NFL -- and they're not really that close to the next group.
Hanging on to Randall Cobb and Bryan Bulaga -- on the cheap, even -- to go with young players poised to make a leap like Davante Adams, Corey Linsley and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix make the Packers a dangerous combo of talented veterans and youth, needed for a season-long jaunt to Levi's Stadium (the site of Super Bowl 50).
"I like the young talent," Rodgers said, noting players on both the offense and defense. "It's always interesting to see how the guys take the jump from Year 1 to Year 2 and Year 2 to Year 3. We've seen guys in the past make some huge jumps. I'm excited offensively about Corey Linsley in Year 2 after he played so well last year, and Davante after he showed some flashes. He's had a real good offseason, so I'm excited to see what he can do his second year in the offense."
"Well, I don't like to think in those terms," Rodgers said. "I'd like to think we're going to get back there and win another one. I'd be disappointed if we didn't because you put a lot into it, and we feel like we've been close a few times and had some good teams and let a couple slip away. So it would be disappointing to not get back there, but I'm trying to avoid that and get back there as quick as possible and win another one."
The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses the best available free agents and the guys play another edition of What's More Likely. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.