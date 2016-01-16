Aaron Rodgers unhappy about coin flip gaffe

The coin really didn't flip.
Thanks to a slow motion camera focused on the gold piece, which was flipped two times by official Clete Blakeman on Saturday, we were able to vividly see one of the most bizarre moments in playoff history.
"He had it on heads, he was showing heads, so I called tails, and it didn't flip," Rodgers said. "He just tossed it up in the air and it did not turn over at all and it landed on the ground. So we obviously thought that was not right. He picked the coin up, flipped it to tails and then he flipped it without giving me a chance to make a recall there. So it was confusing."
While it's unclear if Rodgers would have changed his call, he does have a point even if Arizona won both tosses. Blakeman almost immediately flipped the coin a second time in order to correct the situation. Amid the confusion, there was not a good opportunity to reset and explain what happened.
"I think he was trying to avoid the embarrassment of what just happened. He flipped it quickly," he said.
Rodgers added: "It's unfortunate it comes down to that."
He's right, or he's at least tapped into a debate that will rage on over the next few weeks. Coin toss or not, the NFL's overtime rules have been challenged for decades, especially by college football fans used to a more wide open format. This was an epic slugfest that deserved one more drive. Palmer and Rodgers made up a classic heavyweight bout and because of the rules in place, we were deprived of more magic.
A coin that doesn't flip is cool and everything, but we'll take a second Hail Mary.