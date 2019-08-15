Around the NFL

Aaron Rodgers (tight back) misses preseason debut

Published: Aug 15, 2019 at 11:54 AM
Jeremy_Bergman_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

Our first glimpse of Aaron Rodgers taking live snaps in Matt LaFleur's offense will have to wait at least another week.

Rodgers is being held out of Green Bay's preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens due to back tightness, per the team. Sitting the Packers signal-caller is considered a "precaution."

Rodgers did not play in Green Bay's first preseason game last week against the Houston Texans. DeShone Kizer started instead and played the whole first half.

The Packers' plan, before Thursday's update, was to play Rodgers for about a quarter against Baltimore.

If Rodgers does not play next week either against the Oakland Raiders, then the Packers QB's first start under his new head coach will come in the season opener against the Chicago Bears.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Vikings to start QB Nick Mullens vs. Bengals; Josh Dobbs benched after four starts

The Minnesota Vikings will start quarterback Nick Mullens in Saturday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported, per sources informed of the situation. The team later announced the news.
news

'Hard Knocks' details Tua Tagovailoa's on-air hijinks during Week 13 'ManningCast' appearance

In the fourth episode of HBO's Hard Knocks: In Season with the Miami Dolphins, the Dolphins' quarterbacks meeting was full of laughter as the group recounted the hijinks associated with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's appearance on Week 13's edition of the ManningCast.
news

Best moment to stream on NFL+ from each Week 14 game of 2023 season

NFL.com breaks down the best moments to stream on NFL+ from each Week 14 game of the 2023 season.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Dec. 12

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert to miss rest of 2023 season following surgery on broken finger

NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported on Tuesday that Chargers QB Justin Herbert will miss the rest of the year following surgery to repair the broken index finger on his throwing hand.
news

Dolphins' Mike McDaniel: Collapse vs. Titans 'humbling' but will be 'very galvanizing' for stretch run

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters on Monday that he expects his team to respond positively to a "humbling" loss to the Tennessee Titans.
news

Matt LaFleur: Packers 'learned a valuable lesson' in loss to Giants

The young Green Bay Packers suffered a surprising defeat on Monday night in New York. Head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters after the game that this team "learned a valuable lesson" in the loss to the Giants.
news

Titans QB Will Levis leads improbable 14-point comeback over Dolphins despite early miscues

Despite early miscues that included a interception and a fumble on a pitch attempt, Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis recovered in the final minutes, leading an improbable comeback against the Miami Dolphins to overcome a 14-point deficit.
news

Undrafted rookie QB Tommy DeVito leads Giants to third win in a row

In the New Jersey tale of Tommy DeVito, the New York Giants' undrafted underdog turned in his best act yet on Monday evening.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 14: What We Learned from Monday night doubleheader 

Tommy DeVito and the Giants prevailed against Jordan Love and the Packers in a nail-biter, while Will Levis and the Titans also went down to the wire with Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins. 
news

Niners become first team in 2023 to clinch playoff berth

The San Francisco 49ers' win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday afternoon, coupled with the Green Bay Packers' loss to the New York Giants, clinched a playoff berth for head coach Kyle Shanahan's squad.
news

Week 14 Monday inactives: Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins; Green Bay Packers at New York Giants

The official inactives for Monday Night Football doubleheader: Tennesee Titans at Miami Dolphins, Green Bay Packers at New York Giants