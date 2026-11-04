Aaron Rodgers: Division-leading Steelers 'right where we want to be' despite incomplete win

The Pittsburgh Steelers enter the bye week at 6-2 after a blowout win over the Cleveland Browns, avenging an early-season loss to the rival.

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers knows there is still room for improvement, particularly with the offense.

"Not very complete," Rodgers said of the win over the Browns, via the team’s official website. "Defense played excellent. Special teams did fine. But offense should have had a lot more points.

"There were a couple opportunities. We didn't execute down there on the goal line.”

The Steelers racked up 361 yards but also went 4-of-11 on third downs and kicked two field goals in the red zone. Rodgers knows they’ll need to finish better to get where they want to go.

"We'd like to play our best and still win,” he said. "We also like to win."