Aaron Rodgers: Division-leading Steelers 'right where we want to be' despite incomplete win
The Pittsburgh Steelers enter the bye week at 6-2 after a blowout win over the Cleveland Browns, avenging an early-season loss to the rival.
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers knows there is still room for improvement, particularly with the offense.
"Not very complete," Rodgers said of the win over the Browns, via the team’s official website. "Defense played excellent. Special teams did fine. But offense should have had a lot more points.
"There were a couple opportunities. We didn't execute down there on the goal line.”
The Steelers racked up 361 yards but also went 4-of-11 on third downs and kicked two field goals in the red zone. Rodgers knows they’ll need to finish better to get where they want to go.
"We'd like to play our best and still win,” he said. "We also like to win."
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The defense and rushing attack have keyed the Steelers' early wins. Jaylen Warren remains among the league's most dynamic runners. The shifty back posted 143 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries against Cleveland, including a 51-yard scamper. Warren has 998 scrimmage yards in 2026, the most by a Steelers player through eight games since James Conner had 1,085 yards in 2018. Warren now has +222 rush yards over expected this season, second-most in the NFL behind only Kenneth Walker III (+263).
In Week 8, Warrant was complemented by Rico Dowdle, who blasted the Browns up the gut for 56 yards and another TD on 15 carries.
The Steelers are a run-funnel offense. With a 42-year-old, it shouldn’t be a surprise that the passing attack is a slog. At times, Rodgers turns back the clock and makes an MVP-level throw, but overall it’s an inefficient passing attack.
"We're 6-2 going into the bye, first in the division,” Rodgers said. "We're right where we want to be."
The Steelers will exit the bye with a rematch with the Cincinnati Bengals. Pittsburgh bested Joe Burrow & Co. in Week 3 on the strength of one of Rodgers' best overall games of the season. If Cincy (5-2) wins in Week 9 against Atlanta, the post-bye showdown would be for control of the division.