Aaron Rodgers, Shonn Greene named FedEx Players of Week 6

The NFL announced Friday that quarterback
Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers and running back Shonn Greene of the New York Jets are the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week for games played on October 11-15.
Rodgers threw six touchdowns going 24 of 37 for 338 yards in the Packers' 42-24 win over the Houston Texans.
Greene rushed for 161 yards on 32 carries and scored three times in the Jets' 35-9 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.
Rodgers and Greene were selected from among six finalists in Air and Ground categories. The other FedEx Air & Ground NFL Players of the Week finalists were quarterbacks Josh Freeman of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Peyton Manning of the Denver Broncos, and running backs Ahmad Bradshaw of the New York Giants and C.J. Spiller of the Buffalo Bills.
FEDEX AIR -- QUARTERBACK NOMINEES
Josh Freeman, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Freeman was 15 of 26 for 328 yards and three touchdowns as the Buccaneers beat the Kansas City Chiefs 38-10.
Peyton Manning, Denver Broncos
Manning completed 24 of 30 passes for 309 yards and three touchdowns in the Broncos' 35-24 come-from-behind victory over the San Diego Chargers.
Rodgers threw six touchdowns, finishing 24 of 37 for 338 yards in the Packers' 42-24 win over the Houston Texans.
FEDEX GROUND -- RUNNING BACK NOMINEES
Ahmad Bradshaw, New York Giants
Bradshaw rushed for 116 yards on 27 carries, adding one touchdown as the Giants beat the San Francisco 49ers 26-3.
Shonn Greene, New York Jets
Greene rushed for 161 yards on 32 carries and scored three times in the Jets' 35-9 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.
C.J. Spiller, Buffalo Bills
Spiller picked up 88 yards on 12 carries and scored one touchdown in the Bills' 19-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals.