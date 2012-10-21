Aaron Rodgers sharp in Green Bay Packers' rout of St. Louis Rams

NOTES: Givens, a fourth-round pick who's been the Rams' best deep threat all year, averaged 24.3 yards on three receptions. ... Johnson left with a hip injury after the onside kick but returned for the third quarter. ... Packers backup defensive end Mike Neal and Rams backup defensive end Eugene Sims both left with knee injuries in the second quarter. Sims, who will undergo additional medical testing, was the only significant injury for the Rams. ... Packers defensive end Clay Matthews picked up his ninth sack in the third quarter when he chased down Bradford on a rollout.