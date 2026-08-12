Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers sees no advantage to playing in preseason vs. Packers: 'It's not real football'

42-year-old Aaron Rodgers doesn’t see much point in participating in preseason games.

"It's preseason," the quarterback said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "It's not real football. So if I do, great. If not, great.”

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike McCarthy suggested to Rodgers earlier in camp that he could play upwards of 30 or 40 plays during preseason action. The more Rodgers has been asked about the possibility of playing Thursday against the Green Bay Packers, the clearer it’s become that he believes it’d be a waste of everyone’s time.

“Preseason's a lot different. Teams don't run anything anymore. They just really don’t,” Rodgers said. “Even joint practices. The first year we were doing them, it was fun because you got to play a team that wasn't going to play how they played in the preseason. They were going to show you a lot of different things they were working on. It was like a real day at camp.

“But as that got on, it just stopped being like that. It just turned into fights, and nobody showed anything. I think those are a waste of a day. I think preseason football is good to see guys with the pads on, under the lights, how they react to the nerves. But it's not real regular season football.”