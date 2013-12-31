Aaron Rodgers, Randall Cobb add thrilling chapter to rivalry

The Packers -- despite that 2-4-1 run with Rodgers sidelined -- managed to claim their third consecutive division title and fifth consecutive playoff berth. The Bears, meanwhile, lost four of their last six games -- thus allowing the Packers to get into position for this Week 17 winner-take-all game in the first place -- and will miss the playoffs despite a 6-4 start. This is the third consecutive season that the Bears failed to make the playoffs.