Aaron Rodgers rallies Packers to improbable win

"I told the guys at halftime I said, 'If you shut them out, we're going to win.' We gave up six, but I just had a feeling if we could spark it and get things going," Rodgers said before adding that he expects to play next week against the Vikings. "If we just put together a couple of drives. [I was] disappointed with the field goal. And then guys started making plays. That's what we said in the huddle. We gotta make some plays. Geronimo [Allison] had a great catch. And then Randall [Cobb] ran about 80 yards for a touchdown. That was pretty special."