Aaron Rodgers questions decision to let QB coach go

Van Pelt initially started his Packers' tenure in 2012 as the team's running backs coach, but was moved to quarterbacks coach in 2014. Since then, he and Rodgers developed a strong bond, with the QB earning an All-Pro nod and three Pro Bowl selections in the four seasons under Van Pelt's tutelage (he was well on his way to a fourth Pro Bowl selection before breaking his collarbone this past season).