Aaron Rodgers' play-extending TD toss is best of Week 17

Up three points in Detroit's red zone, Green Bay had an opportunity to give itself a two-score lead over the lingering Lions. On third-and-9 from the 10, Rodgers took the snap out of shotgun with five wide. When the pocket collapsed after two seconds of a four-man rush, Rodgers spun out to the left in his patented fashion, looking for options. The QB quickly set his feet again between the hashes and the numbers, but soon took off farther to the left, evading another rusher.