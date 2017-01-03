Aaron Rodgers' play-extending TD toss is best of Week 17

Published: Jan 03, 2017 at 11:56 AM

For the Green Bay Packers to run the table, win six straight and make the playoffs, Aaron Rodgers had to do a little bit of running himself.

The Packers quarterback's play-extending scamper and touchdown pass topped Week 12's Top "Performance Moments of the Week", presented by Bridgestone.

Rodgers, known for his calculated pocket mobility and pinpoint accuracy, was in no shortage of it during Green Bay's crucial Sunday night battle for the NFC North with the Detroit Lions. By the time the Packers were driving to extend their lead at the start of the fourth quarter, Rodgers was already locked in, but the play of the night, and his year, was coming.

Up three points in Detroit's red zone, Green Bay had an opportunity to give itself a two-score lead over the lingering Lions. On third-and-9 from the 10, Rodgers took the snap out of shotgun with five wide. When the pocket collapsed after two seconds of a four-man rush, Rodgers spun out to the left in his patented fashion, looking for options. The QB quickly set his feet again between the hashes and the numbers, but soon took off farther to the left, evading another rusher.

Then after 8.6 seconds on the move, Rodgers squared up and launched a low bullet to the back of the end zone, where Geronimo Allison was cutting in from the right. The wideout from Illinois hauled in, just barely, Rodgers' toss to the shock of the Ford Field faithful.

The play gave Green Bay its first score of the fourth quarter and a larger lead it would not relinquish. Most importantly, it proved to the rest of the league that Rodgers was back at his boastful, discount-double-checking best, and the Pack were back in the postseason.

Also on the countdown: Tyreek Hill. Again. ... Jahleel Addae closes out Qualcomm with a long pick-six. ... Tony Romo looks like he never left.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Trevor Lawrence validating hype in Doug Pederson's system; third year's a charm for Jeff Okudah

After a difficult rookie season, Trevor Lawrence is realizing his immense potential in Year 2. Bucky Brooks says it's all about "the three Ps." Plus, a former top-three pick suddenly living up to the hype and a 10th-year vet who has completely transformed himself.

news

Patriots rule out QB Mac Jones (ankle); Brian Hoyer to start vs. Packers

Despite Mac Jones making an appearance at practice Friday, the quarterback indeed won't play Sunday against the Packers. The Patriots officially ruled out Jones due to the ankle injury suffered in the Week 3 loss to the Ravens.

news

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup (knee) not on Friday injury report, expected to play Sunday vs. Commanders

After weeks of questions about when Michael Gallup would make his return to the field, the wide receiver did not appear on Dallas' injury report Friday. This means logically, he should play in the Cowboys' Week 4 game against the Commanders.

news

Tua Tagovailoa undergoing tests in Miami; no timetable for Dolphins QB's return to field

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel told reporters that Tua Tagovailoa was in the process of wrapping up an MRI, which he described as an extra precaution, and that he had no timetable for his starting QB's return to the field.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE