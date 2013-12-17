Aaron Rodgers plans to practice for Green Bay Packers

Published: Dec 17, 2013 at 07:22 AM

Aaron Rodgers plans to practice Wednesday, but the Green Bay Packers quarterback doesn't sound optimistic his next scan will reveal significant changes to the status of his injured collarbone.

"I think you can probably guess," Rodgers said on his weekly ESPN radio show. "I have an idea what it's going to look like based on the previous one, the amount of days we have between scans, project that forward to a similar amount of days and have a pretty good idea and provide over-radiation."

As has been the case in recent weeks, Rodgers will be on the practice field Wednesday. It's likely Matt Flynn will continue to see the bulk of the starter reps.

"My hope," Rodgers said, "is that I practice tomorrow and experience no setbacks, mentally or physically, and then we'll go from there."

Rodgers said he felt more like himself in practice last week. The quarterback was asked if it got heated when he was told he'd be inactive for a sixth straight game.

"Sadness and frustration. But not anger," Rodgers said. "I have a ton of respect for (Dr.) Pat (McKenzie). He does an incredible job."

"Sometimes those guys need to save you from yourself."

If Rodgers remains sidelined, Flynn will make his fourth consecutive start when the Packers host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Flynn engineered five second-half touchdown drives in Green Bay's dramatic Week 15 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

The Packers will win the NFC North with wins in their final two weeks, which includes the Week 17 finale against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

