Aaron Rodgers on Packers' 3-5 start: 'Nobody feels sorry for us. We've got to find a way to get one win'

Published: Oct 31, 2022 at 08:42 AM
Kevin Patra

The Green Bay Packers lost their fourth consecutive game to fall to 3-5, their worst start under Aaron Rodgers, with Sunday night's 27-17 defeat in Buffalo.

"Nobody feels sorry for us," Rodgers said after the game. "We've got to find a way to get one win. I feel like if we can just get one, then the whole momentum changes."

There were some good things to take away from Sunday's loss. The ground game churned out 208 yards, and the defense kept Josh Allen and the high-powered Bills out of the end zone in the second half, generating two interceptions.

But this is not the Rodgers passing game we've become used to watching. The MVP quarterback threw for 203 yards and two TDs with an INT. Rodgers has been held to 260 or fewer passing yards in all eight games in 2022.

With a receiver corps in disarray, the Packers lack a vertical threat. Buffalo invited the Packers to run often after getting a big lead. According to Next Gen Stats, 189 of Green Bay's 208 rush yards came against light boxes (six or fewer defenders in the box).

Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon plowing through holes is a good sign as the Packers try to dig themselves out of the early season hole. But Rodgers knows they'll need the passing game to perk up to have a chance to stack victories.

"We're going to have to push the ball down the field in order to win games in this league," he said.

The Packers have a chance to get back on track in Week 9 against the one-win Lions in Detroit. But the schedule doesn't lighten up from there, with tilts against the Cowboys, Titans and Eagles on tap.

